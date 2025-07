With a new season soon to be upon us, you will be able to get an up close look at Selhurst Park. Tour participants will be guided through typically closed parts of SE25, learning about our historic home and club's unique history, while exploring the areas you can't see on a matchday.

You will begin in some of our lounges with tea, coffee and biscuits all available, before moving on to see where the media operate from.

Next, head into the home and away dressing rooms and through the tunnel, along the pitch and into the dugouts, where you can take a picture to last a lifetime. The tour will conclude with a certificate of completion for all juniors.

For the adults, you'll hear previously untold stories at the heart of where they happened, following in the footsteps of players and managers past and present, and exploring how one of the Premier League's oldest standing stadiums looks and feels on the inside.

Places can be booked by clicking here. Gold, Junior Gold, Junior, and International Members receive a 10% discount on tours.

Our Stadium tours are priced at just £18 for Under-18s, £24 for concessions and £28 for adults.

If you have any mobility requirements, please book in an accessible tour with our Disability Liaison Officer by emailing dlo@cpfc.co.uk.

We also offer a Private Tour package and a special Ted Lasso Tour package, providing a unique insight into the production behind the scenes of the hit Apple TV show.

Current Stadium Tour dates

August

16, 17, 29, 30 (Summer Holidays)

October

5, 25, 26, 27

November