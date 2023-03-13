Areas of Selhurst Park rarely seen by the public are now open to explore, with a range of dates for our popular stadium tours available throughout the season.
Learn more about the stadium and its history as you're guided through a number of areas you can't see on a Crystal Palace F.C. matchday. Explore some of our lounges, see where the media operate from, and be led into the home and away dressing rooms!
Tours run between 10:00-11:30, 12:00-13:30, 14:30-16:00, and 16:30-18:00 on all available dates.
Thanks for such a great tour. Really enjoyable and my son and friend loved it.—Matt Newman
A separate accessible route is available upon request. Speak to our team today for more information.