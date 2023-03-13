Selhurst Park
Stadium Tours

Areas of Selhurst Park rarely seen by the public are now open to explore, with a range of dates for our popular stadium tours available throughout the season.

Your guided tour

Learn more about the stadium and its history as you're guided through a number of areas you can't see on a Crystal Palace F.C. matchday. Explore some of our lounges, see where the media operate from, and be led into the home and away dressing rooms!

Prices

  • Adult: £22
  • Concession (over-65s): £18
  • Kids (under-18s): £12
Available dates

Tours run between 10:00-11:30, 12:00-13:30, 14:30-16:00, and 16:30-18:00 on all available dates.

  • Monday, 3rd April
  • Tuesday, 4th April
  • Wednesday, 5th April
  • Thursday, 6th April
  • Tuesday, 11th April
  • Wednesday, 12th April
  • Thursday, 13th April
  • Friday, 14th April
  • Friday, 23rd June
  • Friday, 30th June
  • Thursday, 27th July
  • Friday, 28th July
  • Wednesday, 2nd August
  • Thursday, 3rd August
  • Wednesday, 9th August
  • Thursday, 10th August
  • Wednesday, 16th August
  • Thursday, 17th August
  • Wednesday, 23rd August
  • Thursday, 24th August
Thanks for such a great tour. Really enjoyable and my son and friend loved it.

Matt Newman
Accessible tours

A separate accessible route is available upon request. Speak to our team today for more information.

