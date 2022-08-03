Ahead of the new season, Premier League club captains have reaffirmed their commitment to fighting racism and all forms of discrimination.

The players have decided to use specific moments during the upcoming campaign to take the knee, to amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society.

The Premier League supports the players’ decision and, alongside the clubs, will use these opportunities to elevate anti-racism messaging as part of the League’s No Room for Racism Action Plan.

Players will take the knee during the opening match round of the season, dedicated No Room for Racism match rounds in October and March, Boxing Day fixtures following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Premier League matches on the final day of the season and the FA Cup and EFL Cup finals.

The Premier League captains said: “We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause. We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice, and to bring about an inclusive society with respect and equal opportunities for all.”

A total of £238,000 will be donated to designated youth clubs on behalf of the Premier League captains after £119,000 was raised from the royalties of the ‘No Room For Racism’ sleeve badges sold on club shirts last season. The Premier League has matched the figure raised from the badges as part of the contribution to those clubs.