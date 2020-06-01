As announced last week, the Phase 1 process for home and away match ticket holders to apply for a refund, select a transfer of funds to the club’s Academy or donation to the Palace for Life Foundation, is now underway.

Phase 2 for 2019/20 Season Ticket holders will open during the week commencing 8th June, 2020, and each holder will be emailed in advance details of their specific refund amount owed, with instructions on how to make their selection.

We are providing all Season Ticket holders with four options; only one option can be selected. All current Season Ticket holders will retain priority over their seat(s) in 2020/21 when sales commence, whatever option they choose.

Option 1. Become an Academy Founder Member

Select this option to waive your right to a refund and direct funds towards supporting the club’s Academy. You will receive incredible benefits including an invitation to watch the first-team train with a guest, have your name listed on a wall at the new Academy Reception as an Academy Founder Member, and more.

The full list of benefits when selecting this option are:

An invitation for you and one guest to watch the first-team train, take part in a signing session, and enjoy a tour of the Training Ground. Dates to be notified in advance.

An invitation for you and one guest to visit the new Academy site for a tour. Dates to be notified in advance.

Receive one Season Ticket for the Under-23s next season.

Receive a £10 gift card to be spent in the Club Shop or online.

Receive a limited edition enamel pin badge.

Have your name listed as an Academy Founder Member on a wall at the Academy Reception

Whilst we are continuing to move forward with the project there are always more educational and physical facilities we can add and new players we can recruit to help fulfil our goal of being the leading Academy in the UK. We can promise you any money offered in this way will be specifically targeted there and will not go to waste.

Option 2. A credit to be held on your Palace Tickets account for 20/21 season ticket

Select this option to have funds held on your ticket account for use towards your 2020/21 season ticket renewal only. This credit cannot be used for retail goods nor other club services.

Option 3. Donate the refund to Palace for Life Foundation.

Select this option to put your money towards helping the most vulnerable young people in our community get their lives back on track after lockdown.

Option 4. A refund.

Select this option to have the funds returned to you within 28 days.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “We appreciate that every supporter’s circumstances will be different. Whichever option you select, whether its directing the money towards our Academy and receiving a fantastic package of benefits, a credit for your 20/21 season ticket, a donation to Palace for Life Foundation or a full refund, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your unwavering support, loyalty and patience during these unprecedented times.”

The refund/redistribution of funds process will require each supporter to log-in to their Palace Account and select the option they wish, from week commencing 8 June 2020. T&Cs apply, and full details will follow on email.