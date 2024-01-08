And following an incredible 2023, supporters are encouraged to get down to south London to support the Eagles as they bid to continue their fine form in the New Year.

Palace Women currently boast the best goalscoring home record in the Championship, scoring 22 times in just five home games so far this season; extending that to all competitions, the Eagles have netted a remarkable 31 times in seven home matches.

Half-season tickets grant access to all six of Palace Women’s remaining home league fixtures in 2023/24, including home matches against Charlton Athletic (Sunday, 28th January) at the VBS Community Stadium and Watford (Sunday 24th March) at Selhurst Park!

As well as the matches themselves, Palace Women home matchdays offer up plenty of family-friendly fun for all ages, with indoor and outdoor (weather-permitting) activities, as well as the opportunity to meet the players at the end of the game.

Half-season tickets cost just £35 for men’s Season Ticket Holders and Members (£5.83 per game), or £45 (£7.50 per game) for all other Adult supporters. Under-16s' half-season tickets are priced at £15 (just £2.50 per game).

Supporters should note that home FA Cup ties, and matches in the Continental League Cup knockout rounds, are not included in Half-Season Tickets.

Act fast and secure your place for the remainder of 23/24 by purchasing here!