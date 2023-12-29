As the calendar turns over into 2024, read on for the Eagles' 2023 highlights…

Celebrating Women’s Football Weekend

Off the back of a record-breaking campaign, the Eagles concluded the 2022/23 season by recording a second consecutive top-five finish.

And while results were mixed in the first half of 2023, one particular highlight in March saw Palace’s then-third highest attendance – and biggest in Bromley, over 1,700 fans – turn out in support over Women’s Football Weekend, as Molly Sharpe’s sweet finish sealed a 1-0 win over Blackburn.

Special guests, free match programmes and posters, a family-friendly feel and plenty of optimism surrounded the occasion – and not for the first time in south London in 2023…