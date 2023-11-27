The Eagles face the Cherries at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 6th December, with kick-off at Selhurst Park set for 19:30 GMT.

The club can confirm that Bournemouth have taken up a reduced away allocation for the fixture, meaning that an additional 1,000 tickets have become available to home supporters – and to help you with your festive gift-giving, no Season Ticket holder or Membership status is required.

With Palace’s home fixtures selling out quicker than ever before this season, the additional availability marks a prime opportunity for supporters to savour a Premier League matchday at Selhurst Park.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. Please note, however, that if you wish to purchase online, your account must have a previous ticket purchase history.

If you do not have a purchase history, or do not have an account, please call the box office directly.