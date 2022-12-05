After starting in 1952, the FA Youth Cup has evolved to become one of the most prestigious and sought after pieces of silverware at youth level. Much like the FA Cup itself, teams from all over the country in various levels of the football pyramid compete with their eyes on the prize.

Palace have a tough start to their 2022/23 campaign, facing 11-times winners and current reigning champions Manchester United.

The south Londoners have a rich history in the competition, winning it back-to-back in 1977 and 1978 with the future 'Team of the Eighties', and finishing runners up in 1992 and 1997.

There are no replays in the FA Youth Cup: the game will be decided by extra-time and penalties if the score remains level after 90 minutes.

Tickets are available from just £1. Click here to buy them now, or tap the button below.

Remember, Academy Founder Members can attend for free – but must book a complimentary ticket beforehand.