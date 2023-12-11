Due to FA rules allowing Everton to request a larger-than-normal away section of 15% of the stadium capacity, Season Ticket holders in the Arthur Wait Stand will not be able to reserve their own seat on this occasion, with this stand initially closed for home supporters.

There will therefore be a change in process for purchasing tickets for this game; supporters are urged to read the below information in full.

Premium Matchday packages will also be on sale for this game. Please scroll to the bottom for more information.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Everton:

Thursday, 4th January

20:00 GMT

FA Cup Third Round

Selhurst Park

Prices

Adult : £15

: £15 Senior (65+): £10

£10 Under-18s: £5

Important Information

Initially only the Main Stand, Whitehorse Lane, and the Holmesdale Upper and Lower will be open to home fans.

During the first sales phase, Season Ticket holders in those three stands will be able to purchase their own seat, and all Season Ticket holders (including those in the Arthur Wait) will be able to purchase seats for linked Friends and Family accounts.

Those wishing to purchase their own seats should follow the below steps:

Log into the ticketing section of the website. Click the ‘My Account’ icon in the top right hand of the screen. Click ‘Reserved Tickets’. You will then see your reserved ticket, as well as tickets for and Friends and Family you are able to purchase. Select the ticket(s) you wish to purchase by ensuring they are ticked in the top left of each ticket. Press ‘Confirm’, which will take you into your basket. Then simply follow the standard process to checkout.

Season Ticket holders usually located in the Arthur Wait will then be able to purchase their own tickets from the second sales phase, which starts at 10:00 GMT on Thursday, 14th December, onwards.

Supporters are strongly encouraged to purchase online, as we are expecting a high volume of calls.

Season Ticket holders who wish to purchase their owns seats should note that they will be unable to change the age band of their usual ticket. For example, if your Season Ticket was purchased as an Adult, you can only purchase your Everton FA Cup ticket as an Adult.

Once the Season Ticket seat purchase period has ended (at 09:59 on Thursday, 14th December), all Season Ticket seats will be released.

All tickets will be sent via digital tickets, if you are unable to use digital tickets please contact the box office.

It is advised that you do not have more than six tickets downloaded to one phone. If your only option is to add all six or more tickets to one phone, please contact the box office.

Sales Phases

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Tuesday, 12th December : Season Ticket holders (excluding those in the Arthur Wait) can purchase their own seat from; all Season Ticket holders can purchase seats for Friends and Family. Please note you can only book for Friends and Family if you have a management authority for your Friends and Family connection. Please click here for more information.

: Season Ticket holders (excluding those in the Arthur Wait) can purchase their own seat from; all Season Ticket holders can purchase seats for Friends and Family. Thursday, 14th December : Season Ticket holders located in the Arthur Wait, and Season Ticket+ holders, can purchase up to four tickets per person.

: Season Ticket holders located in the Arthur Wait, and Season Ticket+ holders, can purchase up to four tickets per person. Monday, 18th December: All remaining Season Ticket holders can purchase up to four tickets (or three extra tickets if they have already purchased their own seat).

All remaining Season Ticket holders can purchase up to four tickets (or three extra tickets if they have already purchased their own seat). Wednesday, 20th December: All paid Members can purchase up to four tickets per person.

Premium Matchday Packages

With prices from £130 (inc. VAT) per person, this cup clash is the perfect time to enjoy our range of lounges.

Speroni’s Restaurant, along with our Executive Boxes, will be open, with pre-match meals, half-time desserts and post-match pies all served.

Speak to the team to book your place here.