Darren Powell’s side will return to action after the international break on Tuesday, 24th October and they will welcome European opposition to south London as they resume their Premier League International Cup campaign.

Hailing from one of the biggest and most successful clubs in French football, Palace will face a stern test against one of the most reputable Academies in France.

AS Monaco Groupe Elite, as they are known, previously competed in the Championnat National 2 - the fourth tier of the French football pyramid. They were relegated at the end of 2021/22 and now mostly play friendlies against various French and European sides.

Monaco's academy has produced global football superstars such as Kylian Mbappé, Thierry Henry, Lillian Thuram, Emmanuel Petit, and David Trezeguet.

They will be in town for Palace’s second game in Group C of the Premier League International Cup, and you can be there at Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium to watch all the action unfold in person under the lights.

Tickets are available from just £2 and can be purchased right now! Click HERE for more information.