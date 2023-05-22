Palace's first-ever match against the six-time Europa League winners, and current finalists, will take place at the 41,000-capacity Comerica Park, the regular home of Major League Baseball's Detroit Tigers.

It is the first football match the venue has hosted in six years, after Paris Saint-Germain and AS Roma met at the ground in the 2017 International Champions Cup.

Hosted by 313 Presents, the fixture will take place on Sunday, 30th July. Kick-off is set for 19:00 EDT local time / 00:00 BST Monday UK time.

MATCH DETAILS

Crystal Palace v Sevilla

Sunday, 30th July

19:00 EDT local time / 00:00 BST Monday UK time

Comerica Park, Detroit

TICKET DETAILS

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST on Wednesday, 24th May.

Supporters can use the presale code CPFCDETROIT to book from this time, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.com and 313Presents.com.

Crystal Palace fans will be sat in sections 119-121 (as will be marked on Ticketmaster), with prices for these sections $35 USD and $45 USD.