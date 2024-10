Palace U21s are the reigning champions of the Premier League International Cup, having won it last season at Selhurst Park against PSV Eindhoven.

They got their defence of the trophy off to a solid start this season with a point against Real Sociedad at Sutton and will look to claim all three against Sporting CP next Friday.

You can be there under the lights in SE25 to back the boys as they defend their European title. Tickets are available from just £1, click HERE to buy your tickets now!