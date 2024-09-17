Report: Point apiece as Palace draw PL International Cup opener v Sociedad

Summary
Powell names side featuring Obou and Grehan for the first time this season
1: Real Sociedad score within 30 seconds via Osazuwa
4: Marsh drags Palace’s first chance wide
16: Moulden makes a fingertip save to deny a long-range effort
26: Browne does well to deny Osazuwa inside the box
29: Head coach Powell is shown two yellows in quick succession
36: Mustapha sees a shot turned behind
45: Nascimento levels with a great effort before the break
45+4: Umolu and Mustapha almost combine for a late goal in the first-half
HT: Palace 1-1 Sociedad
50: Moulden makes routine stops to deny Sociedad early on in the second-half
54: Devenny fires a free-kick narrowly wide of the post
61: Umolu puts Palace ahead on the hour-mark
69: Agote equalises for Sociedad
84: Devenny’s effort on the edge of the box is saved
90+5: Moulden makes a stunning stop to deny Sociedad late on
FT: Palace 2-2 Sociedad