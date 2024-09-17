Skip navigation

      Report: Point apiece as Palace draw PL International Cup opener v Sociedad

      Crystal Palace U21
      2
      Adler Nascimento 44'
      Umolu 62'
      2
      Real Sociedad U21
      Osazuwa 1'
      Agote 69'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s began their defence of the Premier League International Cup with a draw against Real Sociedad. Adler Nascimento levelled proceedings with his first goal of the season while Jemiah Umolu briefly put Palace ahead.

      Summary

      • Powell names side featuring Obou and Grehan for the first time this season

      • 1: Real Sociedad score within 30 seconds via Osazuwa

      • 4: Marsh drags Palace’s first chance wide

      • 16: Moulden makes a fingertip save to deny a long-range effort

      • 26: Browne does well to deny Osazuwa inside the box

      • 29: Head coach Powell is shown two yellows in quick succession

      • 36: Mustapha sees a shot turned behind

      • 45: Nascimento levels with a great effort before the break

      • 45+4: Umolu and Mustapha almost combine for a late goal in the first-half

      • HT: Palace 1-1 Sociedad

      • 50: Moulden makes routine stops to deny Sociedad early on in the second-half

      • 54: Devenny fires a free-kick narrowly wide of the post

      • 61: Umolu puts Palace ahead on the hour-mark

      • 69: Agote equalises for Sociedad

      • 84: Devenny’s effort on the edge of the box is saved

      • 90+5: Moulden makes a stunning stop to deny Sociedad late on

      • FT: Palace 2-2 Sociedad

      Just over two weeks on from their 1-1 draw away at Leeds United, Crystal Palace Under-21s began their defence of the Premier League International Cup by welcoming Real Sociedad to the VBS Community Stadium.

      Head coach Darren Powell made four changes to the side which drew with Leeds, with Seán Grehan, David Obou, Luke Browne and Adler Nascimento returning for Jake Grante, Joe Sheridan, Franco Umeh and Asher Agbinone.

      Obou and Grehan were making their first starts of the season, while Umeh and Agbinone featured in the first-team matchday squad against QPR in the Carabao Cup.

      Despite the backing of a decent crowd at Sutton United’s ground, the Eagles were on the backfoot early on after conceding within the opening 30 seconds.

      Forward Sydney Osazuwa picked up a loose ball, raced into the box and managed to finish to put the visitors in front.

      Palace looked to hit back immediately and nearly did so through Zach Marsh. Obou and Adler Nascimento worked it well to the number 9, but he dragged his effort just wide of the mark.

      The Basque outfit looked to double their lead as the half went on. Palace ‘keeper Louie Moulden was forced into a fingertip save a quarter of an hour in to deny a long-range effort, while Browne slid in well to deny Osazuwa a second.

      Towards the end of the half, Palace started to grow into the game and create more chances. Hindolo Mustapha, who scored his first ever senior international goal for Sierra Leone during the international break, saw an effort turned behind.

      On the stroke of half-time, Palace managed to draw level. Excellent hold-up play from Browne and substitute Jemiah Umolu saw the ball worked out wide to Nascimento. The No. 7 skipped past three Sociedad challenges and tucked the ball home from inside the box.

      Palace almost went into the break ahead, though Mustapha’s shot was saved and the follow-up from Umolu was cleared off the line by the recovering Sociedad defenders.

      The visitors started the second-half brightly, enjoying more of the ball and creating a number of chances, but Moulden and the Palace defence dealt with their early pressure.

      The Eagles were in search of a go-ahead goal and duly found it on the hour-mark. Excellent work down the right hand side from Caleb Kporha saw him find a cross into an unmarked Umolu inside the box, who finished at the first time of asking.

      Palace’s lead lasted less than 10 minutes, as the Spanish side drew level with 20 minutes to play. Unax Agote found himself on the scoresheet, finishing after the ball wasn’t properly cleared away from a Sociedad attack.

      Chances came and went for both sides as the game went on, with captain Justin Devenny seeing an effort on the edge of the box saved and Moulden standing tall to deny a late Sociedad flurry.

      The result means that Palace begin their defence of their trophy with a point. They sit in second place of Group D - two points behind RB Leipzig.

      Palace: Moulden (GK), Kporha, Jemide, Browne, Grehan, Rodney, Nascimento, Devenny, Marsh (Akinwale, 74), Mustapha (Gibbard, 81), Obou (Umolu, 44).

      Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Sheridan, Austin, Grante.

      Sociedad: Olasagasti (GK), Diaz de Alda, Agote, Beitia, Astigarraga, Lebarbier, Ramirez (Cabo, 58), Carbonnell (Agirre, 74), Osazuwa (Gorosabel, 58), Gorosabel (Garro, 77), Diaz (Samuyiwa, 77).

      Subs not used: Zango (GK), Garro, Ropero, Samuyiwa.

