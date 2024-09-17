Report: Point apiece as Palace draw PL International Cup opener v Sociedad

Just over two weeks on from their 1-1 draw away at Leeds United, Crystal Palace Under-21s began their defence of the Premier League International Cup by welcoming Real Sociedad to the VBS Community Stadium.

Head coach Darren Powell made four changes to the side which drew with Leeds, with Seán Grehan, David Obou, Luke Browne and Adler Nascimento returning for Jake Grante, Joe Sheridan, Franco Umeh and Asher Agbinone.

Obou and Grehan were making their first starts of the season, while Umeh and Agbinone featured in the first-team matchday squad against QPR in the Carabao Cup.

Despite the backing of a decent crowd at Sutton United’s ground, the Eagles were on the backfoot early on after conceding within the opening 30 seconds.

Forward Sydney Osazuwa picked up a loose ball, raced into the box and managed to finish to put the visitors in front.

Palace looked to hit back immediately and nearly did so through Zach Marsh. Obou and Adler Nascimento worked it well to the number 9, but he dragged his effort just wide of the mark.