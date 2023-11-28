First up at home, it’s a clash of the Eagles as Darren Powell’s side welcome Portuguese opposition – Benfica U21s – to south London in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday, 6th December.

Currently topping their group with four points from two matches, a win against one of Portugal’s most celebrated academies – which produced the likes of Ederson, Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva and João Felix – would surely all-but-seal Palace’s progression.

The match kicks-off at 19:00 GMT – but please note that this match directly clashes with Palace’s first-team game against Bournemouth at Selhurst Park, for which tickets are on general sale.

Five days later, it’s another cup competition for Palace U21s: the Premier League Cup, in which they host Middlesbrough U21s on Monday, 11th December (19:00).

After a 4-1 win away at Birmingham this weekend, the Eagles are also top of their group in this domestic competition; a win against 'Boro, whom they defeated 6-2 in their opening match, would again likely seal their progress to the next round.

And finally, returning to Premier League 2 action, it’s a capital clash in south London, with West Ham United U21s the visitors to Sutton on Monday, 18th December (19:00).

Last time the two sides met at U21s level, a 3-3 thriller ensued – and Palace will be hoping to go one better and sign off for the winter break in style with victory at the VBS Community Stadium.