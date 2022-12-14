Most 22/23 Season Ticket holders have an exclusive window in which to purchase their usual Season Ticket seat for themselves and any friends and family with Season Tickets. More details can be found below.

Supporters are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Premium Matchday packages will also be on sale for this game. Please scroll to the bottom for more information, or click here to buy now.

Match details

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Saturday, 7th January

12:30 GMT

FA Cup

Selhurst Park

Important information

Season Ticket holders wishing to purchase their usual seat must follow the below instructions. This must be done via 'Personal Details', using the instructions below.

Block U and V of the Arthur Wait will be closed to Palace fans due to FA rules allowing Southampton to request 15% of the stadium capacity.

With a larger than normal away section the club has to limit the number of home fans in the Arthur Wait stand.

Season Ticket holders usually in Block U and V are therefore asked to continue reading and to purchase their tickets between 10am on Friday, 16th December and 12pm on Sunday, 18th December.

Supporters are strongly encouraged to purchase online, as we are expecting a high volume of calls.