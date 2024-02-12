The Eagles host Rovers sitting – at the time of writing – within three points of the top of the table, with a game in hand on the sides around them.

Another rip-roaring atmosphere is expected in Sutton, therefore, for the visit of Blackburn, whom Palace have already defeated on the same ground last month (3-1 in the Adobe Women's FA Cup fourth-round) and at Ewood Park in the league (4-0 in October).

Matchday will once again offer up fun for all the family, with games, activities and the opportunity to meet the players at the end of the match.

Turnstiles will open at 13:00 GMT, and with an exciting match in store, another brilliant day out for everyone awaits.

As the ultimate family day out, a family of four non-Members (two adults and two children) can take advantage of a group offer and buy their tickets for just £25.

Season Ticket holders and Members can book tickets at even lower prices.

Tickets are also available on the gate – although prices are discounted if booked online (even if booked on-the-day) via cpfc.co.uk.