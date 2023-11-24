Approaching the halfway point of the season, the Eagles remain just two points off the top of the Women’s Championship table – and with a game in hand on the teams around them.

Laura Kaminski’s side have been in particularly fine form at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, scoring 19 times in just four matches – and which will host three exciting fixtures at the start of the year.

Palace play home matches against Charlton Athletic (Sunday 28th January); Blackburn Rovers (Sunday 18th February); and Birmingham City (Sunday 3rd March), all kicking off at 14:00 GMT, in early 2024.

And after a Palace Women’s record crowd was in attendance to witness a thrilling game against Southampton last weekend, our Black Friday offer presents the perfect chance to continue your support of the high-flying Eagles.

Supporters can get enjoy a 50% discount on tickets purchased for the three matches above by applying the code ‘BLACKFRI50’ at checkout.

But hurry – as this offer runs only until 23:59 GMT on Tuesday 28th November!

