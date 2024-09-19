Darren Powell’s side got off to a tricky start against Stevenage in their opening game of Group D in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, narrowly losing out 1-0 after a spirited performance at the Lamex Stadium.

The U21s now have two remaining games in the group - against Peterborough United in October and Gillingham next week, knowing that two wins would get them through to the latter stages.

Tickets are available for the clash against Gillingham at Priestfield Stadium from as low as £1 and can be bought by clicking HERE!