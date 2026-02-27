Having secured victory in our first-ever major European knockout tie, beating HSK Zrinjski Mostar 3-1 on aggregate, our continental campaign will continue into March after being drawn to face Cypriot Cup holders Larnaca in the Round of 16.

The first leg will be played at home on Thursday, 12th March (KO time TBC) – the perfect time to join us on our historic journey. Ticketing information can be found below, with prices the same as in previous stages.

More information regarding the second leg in Larnaca – scheduled for Thursday, 19th March – will be available early next week. We estimate that we will be allocated around 700 tickets, and we are once again exploring a chartered flight for our supporters, following the success of our trips to Strasbourg and Mostar.

Supporters are urged to read the below information about the home leg in full before purchasing tickets.

Sales Phases

All phases subject to availability.

Phase 1: Season Ticket Holders can purchase their own, reserved seat by following the step-by-step guide under the heading ‘How to purchase in Phase 1’ below.

From 10:00, Saturday 28th February: Online only

Online only From 10:00, Monday 2nd March : Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

: Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person) Please note that this sales phase will close at 17:30 on Monday, 2nd March.

Phase 2: All displaced Season Ticket Holders can purchase up to four tickets per person (via all methods), and;

Season Ticket Holders who did not purchase their reserved ticket in Phase 1, but who would instead like to purchase in a different area of the stadium (over the phone and in person only).

From 18:00, Monday 2nd March: Online only

Online only From 09:00, Tuesday 3rd March: Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

Phase 3: Season Ticket+ Holders, Gold Members and Junior Gold Members can purchase up to four tickets per person.

From 17:30, Tuesday 3rd March: Online only

Online only From 09:00, Wednesday 4th March: Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

Phase 4: All other Members and Season Ticket Holders can purchase up to four tickets per person.

From 17:30, Wednesday 4th March: Online only

Online only From 09:00, Thursday 5th March: Via all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

Ticket Distribution

All tickets for this fixture will be emailed approximately one week before the game to the transaction owner.

Tickets will be available as PDF Print at Home tickets, or Digital tickets to download to your Apple or Google Wallet.

How to purchase in Phase 1

Season Ticket Holders looking to purchase their own seats can do so by following the step-by-step guide below:

Log in to the Ticketing section of the website. Click the ‘My Account’ icon in the top-right hand corner of the screen. Click ‘Reserved Tickets’. Click 'Show Reserved Tickets' and then add the tickets you wish to purchase to your basket. Click the basket in the top-right of the screen and then follow the remaining on-screen instructions to checkout.

Season Ticket Holders who wish to purchase their own seats should note that they will be unable to change the age band of their usual ticket. For example, if your Season Ticket was purchased as an Adult, you can only purchase your reserved ticket as an Adult.

Prices

Season Ticket Holders (Phases 1 & 2):

Adults: £35

£35 Seniors (65+) and 18-21s: £25

£25 Under 18s: £20

All ticket purchases from Phase 3 onwards:

Adults: £40

£40 Seniors (65+) and 18-21s: £30

£30 Under 18s: £25

Important Information

After Phase 1, all tickets can be purchased in the standard way via our Ticketing website.

To purchase tickets on behalf of a friend or family member, you must have a strong relationship, which can be set in the Friends and Family section of the Ticketing website. Click here to find out how to do this.

Unfortunately, due to UEFA requirements and the addition of a singing section, a small number of Season Ticket Holders will be displaced and instead offered a priority on all remaining seats in Phase 2. All displaced supporters will be emailed in advance of tickets going on sale.

Premium Matchday Packages

This historic European clash under the Selhurst Park lights is the perfect time to experience one of our Premium lounges, offering a range of modern dining and inclusive drinks to enjoy amongst friends, family or colleagues.

Explore our packages or speak to one of our team by enquiring now.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca