Palace will face the French side on matchday four of the league phase, on Thursday, 27th November, with the fixture kicking-off at 20:00 GMT / 21:00 local time, with away end tickets having sold out and a waiting list open for the fixture.

However, a limited number of Premium packages for our chartered flight trip to the game – delivered in association with Sportsworld – remain available.

This will involve direct travel to the Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, from London Gatwick airport, via a charter plane exclusively reserved for Palace supporters.

Departing from Gatwick at 09:00 GMT*, the direct flight will land at Strasbourg Airport at 10:30 local time, before a direct coach transfer to the city centre. This will allow the travelling party to sample the pre-match atmosphere and enjoy the town.

A further local coach transfer will then escort supporters to the Stade de la Meinau that evening, to watch what will be Palace’s third European away fixture of the season – with Premium packages inclusive of the option to purchase a Category 1 match ticket directly from our hospitality sales team.

Following the match, supporters will be transferred back to Strasbourg airport, with the return flight leaving at 01:00 local time on Friday*, returning back to London Gatwick for 02:15 GMT*.

*departure airports and times subject to slots and approvals/pending confirmation from air traffic control.

Premium packages start at £649 per person. This includes the option to purchase a Category 1 ticket for the match, as well as pre-match hospitality in Strasbourg, including refreshments, food and drinks.