The new website’s improvements include:

The ability to pay for products using both Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Better streamlined user journeys, reducing the average number of clicks required to purchase a product.

An improved mobile purchase journey through the official Crystal Palace app.

The ability to go through a ticket/membership purchase journey in a variety of other languages: French, Spanish, German, Norwegian and Swedish.

Tickets for supporters with disabilities or accessibility requirements will also be able to be purchased in a much-improved online journey.

Due to launch in the future, new functionality will allow supporters to preview the entire stadium in 3D the view from every seat before picking the one they want.

The quickest and easiest way to purchase products remains online and there will not be any new booking fees nor charges applied; however, supporters can alternatively call 0333 360 1861 to speak to our team, with the club’s Box office function remaining the same.

As this is a new platform, we are continuously testing and adding new functionality. If you encounter a bug or an issue, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk to alert us; thank you for your help.