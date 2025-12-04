Supporters travelling to Dublin should read the following important information on ticket collections and travel to and from the stadium.

Ticket Collection

All supporters will be required to collect tickets in-person at The Wild Duck, on 17/20 Sycamore St, Temple Bar, Dublin. Food and drink will also be available for supporters to purchase here.

This is to ensure that tickets are only used by supporters that are eligible. Upon collection, supporters will need to show ID (passport, driving licence).

Random spot checks will take place at the Tallaght Stadium to ensure only those who have purchased through the club are able to attend.

Ticket collection at The Wild Duck will be open between 14:00-19:00 [GMT] on Wednesday, 10th December and between 10:00-17:00 [GMT] on Thursday, 11th December.

However, if any supporters are unable to personally collect their ticket during these hours, a further collection office will be available at the Tallaght Stadium from 18:00 until kick-off, but we expect long queues and recommend collecting tickets in the city centre.

Any supporters who need to make alternative arrangements should contact the ticketing team at boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk or by calling 0333 360 1861.

Travel

Crystal Palace are pleased to announce supporter coaches will be in operation to transport supporters from Dublin city centre to Tallaght Stadium on the day of the game.

Tallaght Stadium is not within walking distance of the city centre and is approximately a 40-minute drive away, and we expect public transport to be extremely.

Therefore, organised coach travel will ensure travelling supporters are able to access the stadium swiftly and safely.

The meeting point for the coach departure will be Cook Street in Dublin’s Medieval district.

Dublin’s Luas Tram service does serve Tallaght Stadium, available on the Red Line to the last stop at Tallaght.** However, it is anticipated to be close to capacity due to commuters and home supporters travelling to the match.

KEY SUPPORTER COACH INFORMATION

Return coach tickets will be sold to match ticket holders for £13.50.

Supporters close to the day will be able to collect tickets from CPFC staff at a designated location in Dublin city centre.

The meeting and departure point for the coaches will be Cook Street.

The departure window for coaches will be between 17:30 to 18:15 GMT.

Supporters arriving after 18:15 will need to make their own way to Tallaght Stadium.

Coaches will return to the city centre post-game, with supporters about to board the coaches outside of the away end.

Please be advised that alcohol will be prohibited onboard the supporter coaches.

Stewards and Supporter Services staff will be on-hand to manage the boarding process.

Supporter coach tickets can be secured here.