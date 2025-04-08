All tickets will be sold in the normal way through our current ticketing system, using your existing Palace accounts and Client Reference Numbers.

The quickest and easiest way to purchase your tickets will be online here. Please note, there will be a queuing system in place to give each supporter time to choose their seat/s and ensure site reliability. Please note: In order to sit together, supporters must add their friends' or families' Client Reference Numbers to the 'Friends & Family' section in their ticket Account Management profile. Click here to find out how.

If you are unable to purchase your tickets online, you can purchase over the phone through a dedicated Ticketmaster number 0844 453 9940*, or in person from the Selhurst Park Box Office (both are open Monday – Friday). Please note, semi-final tickets will NOT be sold through the normal CPFC Box Office number.

*Ticketmaster line open 09:00 – 17:00 BST, Monday - Friday. Calls to 0844 numbers are charged at 7ppm plus the customer’s phone company's access charge. The customer service line is free with the vast majority of phone plans – please check with your provider and your plan info for full details.

Due to high demand, we envisage there may be long queues and would therefore advise buying online.

Selling Order

Phase 1 : Thursday 10th April – all 24/25 Season Ticket+ holders & Away Season Ticket holders (One ticket per person) 10:00 - Online only 14:00 – Online, over the phone or in person (Mon – Fri)

Phase 2 : Friday 11th April – Remaining 24/25 Season Ticket holders & 24/25 Gold & Junior Gold Members (One ticket per person) 10:00 - Online only 14:00 – Online, over the phone or in person (Mon – Fri)

Phase 3 : Monday 14th April – All other 24/25 Members (One ticket per person) 10:00 - Online only 14:00 – Online, over the phone or in person (Mon – Fri)



To be eligible for the above phases, supporters must have purchased their Season Ticket+ or Membership before 12:00 BST on Wednesday, 9th April 2025 and have a previous purchase history prior to the 28th March 2025. Not yet a Season Ticket+ Holder or Member? Click here to buy yours now.