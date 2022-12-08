The game, scheduled to take place on Friday, 9th December, will now kick-off at 13:00 on Friday, 13th January.

It will still take place at Dulwich Hamlet stadium Champion Hill, and Palace TV+ will broadcast the game live to subscribers.

All tickets remain valid for the rearranged date. Anyone who requires a refund can contact the ticket suppliers by clicking here. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

After being knocked-off top spot by Bristol City last time out, Palace will also host Newcastle United in the Premier League Cup, welcoming the Magpies on Monday, 19th December at 13:00.

You can buy tickets for that game from just £2 here or grab a Palace TV+ subscription to watch a live broadcast.