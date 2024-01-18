The Eagles and the Addicks are both in contention for promotion this season, sitting – at the time of writing – within two points of one another at the top of the table.

With the Eagles in fine form, and Roy Hodgson's men's team not in action that weekend, another rip-roaring atmosphere is expected in Sutton for the visit of Palace's great rivals.

Matchday will once again offer up fun for all the family, with games, activities and the opportunity to meet the players at the end of the match.

Turnstiles will open at 13:00 GMT, and with an exciting match in store, another brilliant day out for everyone awaits.

As the ultimate family day out, a family of four non-Members (two adults and two children) can take advantage of a group offer and buy their tickets for just £25.

Season Ticket holders and Members can book tickets at even lower prices.

Tickets are also available on the gate – although prices are discounted if booked online (even if booked on-the-day) via cpfc.co.uk.