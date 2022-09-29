Ticket resale

All Season Ticket holders have the option to resell their match ticket if they are unable to attend a match this season. You can also resell tickets on behalf of your friends and family.

Please note, you can place your tickets up for re-sale once the match is on-sale to other supporters – however, your tickets will only appear available for purchase to other supporters when the match is sold out. You can also reclaim your ticket as long as your ticket hasn’t been sold.

If you successfully resell your match ticket, you will receive 1/19th of your Season Ticket value back on your ticketing account minus a 10% administration fee. This credit will be able to be withdrawn from 1st December or can be held on your account to be used against a future Season Ticket purchase. For full terms and conditions, please click here.

To place your match ticket up for re-sale, please follow the below steps:

Login to your ticketing account with the email address associated with your Season Ticket Click your name in the top right-hand screen and click ‘Personal Details’ in the drop-down menu On the right-hand side of the screen, you will see an ‘IMPORTANT INFORMATION’ box that includes a link to resell your ticket A pop-up will then appear showing the matches you are able to resell Select the tickets you would like to put up for sale and click ‘OK’ Confirm your resale by clicking ‘OK’ on the following screen Once your ticket has been re-sold, you will receive an email confirming your ticket has been cancelled and resold

Existing Members or Season Ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets that have been put up for re-sale through the normal ticket purchase journey.

Ticket sharing

Following feedback from supporters, we have updated our ticket sharing policy.

Season Ticket+ holders can transfer their tickets to any supporter with a Client Reference Number if they are listed as 'friends and family' on their ticketing account. You can add supporters to your account within your ‘Personal details’ on your ticketing profile. Supporters can also request an e-ticket from the Box Office free of charge.

All other Season Ticket holders can transfer a match ticket online or through the app to a Member or Season Ticket holder, free of charge. Supporters can also request an e-ticket from the Box Office for an admin fee of £10.

To share tickets, Season Ticket holders should follow the below steps:

Login to your ticketing account with the email address associated with your Season Ticket+ Click your name in the top right-hand screen and click ‘Tickets’ in the drop-down menu. Click on the match ticket you would like to share and click ‘Forward Ticket’ Then click ‘FORWARD TICKET’ in the pop-up Select a ‘New owner’ and ‘New price type’ by using the drop-down menus. If you are a Season Ticket+ holder please ensure you choose the relevant Season Ticket+ age band for the new owner. If you are not a Season Ticket+ holder please use the standard age bands (adult/junior/senior). *Please note, you are unable to downgrade a ticket. Once complete, click ‘FORWARD TICKET’ If there is an upgrade fee to pay (e.g. from Junior to Adult) or an admin fee to pay, you will be taken to the checkout process To finalise your ticket transfer, click ‘PROCEED TO CHECKOUT’, confirm your delivery method and click ‘NEXT’ Review and agree to the Terms and Conditions and click ‘Submit’ (If there is an upgrade fee to pay, you will enter your debit/credit card details at this stage.) Your ticket has been shared.

The supporter you have shared your ticket with will receive an email confirming the ticket transfer. This email will include a link to download a digital ticket directly to their Apple or Google Wallet, ready for matchday.