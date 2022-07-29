As much as we all love to be at Selhurst Park on matchdays, we know that sometimes plans change. Therefore, new for this season, we’ve made it easier than ever for supporters to share or resell their tickets.

Please read on for more information.

Ticket sharing: open to Season Ticket+ holders

Season Ticket+ holders can transfer their tickets to any linked supporter within the friends and family section of their ticketing account. You can add supporters to your account within your ‘Personal details’ on your ticketing profile.

Not a Season Ticket+ holder? Upgrade now by clicking here.

To share their tickets, supporters should follow the below steps:

Log-in to your ticketing account with the email address associated to your Season Ticket Click your name in the top right-hand screen and click ‘Tickets’ in the drop-down menu. Click on the match ticket you would like to share and click ‘Forward ticket’ Then click ‘Forward ticket’ in the pop-up Select a ‘New owner’ and ‘New price type’ by using the drop-down menus (please note, you are unable to downgrade a ticket) Once complete, click ‘Forward ticket’ If there is an upgrade fee to pay, you will be taken to the checkout process To finalise your ticket transfer, click ‘Proceed to checkout’, confirm your delivery method and click ‘Next’ Review and agree to the Terms and Conditions and click ‘Submit’. (If there is an upgrade fee to pay, you will enter your debit/credit card details at this stage) Your ticket has been shared.

The supporter you have shared your ticket with will receive an email confirming the ticket transfer. This email will include a link to download a digital ticket directly to their Apple or Google Wallet, ready for matchday.

Ticket resale: open to all Season Ticket holders

All Season Ticket holders have the option to resell their match ticket if they are unable to attend a match this season. You can also resell tickets on behalf of your friends and family.

Please note, tickets will only be made available for purchase when matches are sold out, however you can list your ticket for sale at any time once the game is on sale. You can also reclaim your ticket at any point, as long as your ticket hasn’t yet been sold.

If you successfully resell your match ticket, you will receive 1/19th of your Season Ticket value back on your ticketing account minus a 10% charge. This credit will be able to be withdrawn from December 1st or can be held on your account to be used against a future Season Ticket purchase. For full terms and conditions, please click here.

To resale your match ticket please follow the below steps:

Log-in to your ticketing account with the email address associated to your Season Ticket Click your name in the top right-hand screen and click ‘Personal details’ in the drop-down menu On the right-hand side of the screen, you will see an ‘Important information’ box that includes a link to resell your ticket A pop-up will then appear showing the matches you are able to resell Select the tickets you would like to put up for sale and click ‘OK’ Confirm your resale by clicking ‘OK’ on the following screen Once your ticket has been resold, you will receive an email confirming your ticket has been cancelled and resold.

Got your tickets for the final pre-season game v Montpellier? Buy here if not!