The 21-year-old centre-back was able to work with manager Patrick Vieira and his new teammates for the first time.

Vieira has been putting the squad through its paces in intense heat lately, and Guéhi has even worked on the bike outdoors in Beckenham.

He joined his teammates alongside recently appointed Development Coach Saïd Aïgoun and new first-team coach Kristian Wilson, as well as Paddy McCarthy and Shaun Derry - who are temporarily taking time out from their Under-18 and Under-23 roles to help run training.

