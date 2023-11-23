The young Eagles will travel to the south west on Thursday, 7th December as they begin their 2023/24 FA Youth Cup campaign away at Home Park.

The clash will take place at 19:00 GMT and tickets are available for supporters to purchase - with prices starting as low as £1. A full breakdown of the prices are below:

Adults £5 (Season ticket £3)

Over-65 £3

Under-23 £3

Under-18 £1

Wheelchair Adult £5 (Season ticket £3)

Wheelchair Over-65 £3

Wheelchair Under-23 £3

Wheelchair Under-18 £1

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW! Please note that there is no separate away section for this fixture.

Supporters who are not able to make it to Home Park will be able to see how the young Eagles get on LIVE on Palace TV+. Click here for more info.