On the draw with the Baggies itself, Quinn said: “We’re a bit frustrated, we like to try and win every single game. It would’ve been nice to end the season with three points, but from Christmas onwards we’ve been on a very good run.

“I’ve been pleased with our form and our result since Christmas, credit to the boys for that. I just think we didn’t do enough in the final third today to get the result.”

The draw meant that Palace finished third in the U18 Premier League South and Quinn was full of praise for the young Eagles: “Overall it’s been positive when you look at the age of the group. We’re very young in comparison to last year’s group, but the first years have got a lot of experience and that’s a massive positive going into next season.

“Our expectations of them, and us as a group of staff, is for them to now deliver. They’ve had a taste of the level, so now they’ll have to go out and produce. This year has worked out brilliantly for the first years, with a lot more game time, which aids their development.