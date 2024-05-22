The Under-21s battled and battled away, resisting a relentless surge of attacks from Jong PSV and trying to hit them on the counter.
They eventually found a breakthrough through Umeh in the 67th minute and held on to emerge victorious. On the win itself, captain Whitworth said: “What a feeling. I think tonight we put in an amazing performance, especially in the second-half.
“We really dug deep and defended really well, then we got our goal and then defended well again as we did the whole game. We worked really hard as a team and then stuck together.
“So, yeah, obviously absolutely buzzing. The lads are buzzing inside. So, yeah, it's a great experience as a whole and to win it tops it off.”
Umeh added: “Yeah, like Joe said, it's a great experience, obviously, to beat the team that beat us last season as well. It just adds to the feeling. So, it's been a good feeling all round.
“[To score the winning goal in front of the Holmesdale] was a great feeling, honestly, with everyone screaming. I didn't even know what to do! I just stood there [when I celebrated], it was great.