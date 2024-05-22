Reflecting on his performance, which saw him pull off some fantastic saves to keep the side in the game, Whitworth said: “I'm just doing my job. I'm behind the lads, defending lads, and if someone gets past them, then it's my job to save it.

“And, yeah, I pulled out some good saves, but I'm just really buzzing that we could win it and put in a really strong, hard-working performance to show everyone what we can do”

The pair saw this as a fitting sign off for a long competitive season: “I think after we lost against Liverpool, as a team, we really focused on this game.

“We worked really hard in training this week on our tactical side, and to put in a performance like this was great, and obviously to win it is an amazing feeling. And credit to the lads with the hard work they've put in all season, and we really deserve to win this today.

“So, yeah, well done to the boys. Definitely a great end to the season. Obviously, I missed the last few games, so coming into this game, playing for everything, and to get the win was just perfect.

Finally, on the fans, the pair added: “Oh, it was massive [to have them behind us], 100 percent. You could hear them all game.

“They gave us the extra energy that we needed. When we were getting pinned back a bit with their style of football, they went even louder and louder and gave us that extra energy to defend and work hard, and they stuck with us and we stuck with them. And yeah, to get the win and to give the fans something to cheer about was amazing for us.”

“Honestly, it was great support, and they really spurred us on, and you could just feel the buzz in and around the whole team wanting to win this game. I'm happy that we got to do that.”