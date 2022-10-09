under-21sClear Filter
Gordon nominated for PL2 Player of the Month
U21s Report: Eagles undone by Bristol Rovers in Papa Johns Trophy
U21s Report: Mooney winner sees Palace go 10 games unbeaten
U21s Report: Seventh heaven for Palace as they topple PSG
Academy round-up: Goals abroad and for in-form loanees
Academy round-up: Fighting performances and international Eagles
U21s Report: Resilient Palace earn point against Chelsea
How to fill Palace's international break
Kofi Balmer earns senior Northern Ireland call-up
Academy round-up: Young Eagles soaring while loanees find form
U21s Report: Ola-Adebomi winner sees Palace triumph over Hertha Berlin
Palace to face European opposition in PL International Cup
U21s Report: First-half Gordon hat-trick sinks Spurs
Vote for Palace's August Goal of the Month
Academy round-up: High-flying Eagles and loanees
Rob Street joins Shrewsbury Town on loan
David Boateng makes Scottish Championship switch
U21s Report: Gordon brace fires Palace into winning EFL Trophy start
Team news: Johnstone, Richards, Riedewald and Ebiowei start v Hertha Berlin
Palace U21s face Chelsea at Selhurst this Saturday - tickets on sale now
Palace face European opposition at Dulwich tonight - tickets available
Palace U21s face Spurs at Selhurst Park this Saturday - tickets on sale NOW
Palace U21s face PSG at Champion Hill tonight - tickets available