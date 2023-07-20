On the subject of playing against a side like Real Monarchs, Powell relished the challenge: “It’s always good to play teams from different countries and different styles.

“In terms of [Real Monarchs’] shape they play 4-4-2, whereas in England teams play three at the back or three in midfield, so that was a different challenge to go up against two strikers.

“The boys have to deal with it and learn different ways [of defending against that]. The intensity was also quite high, we knew it was going to be high as [Real Monarchs] are midway through their season.

“We knew that was going to be a challenge, with the heat too, but it was good for our fitness and again it was a different style and another test.

Finally, on the stay in Salt Lake City, Powell added: “It’s been good so far, we’re glad we’re actually on the grass because we were initially set to play on the astroturf, but to come out here in this great stadium is good for the players as well.

“We like to expose the players to an atmosphere and to playing under the floodlights. Yesterday we had the privilege to watch TSG Hoffenheim U23a v Colorado Rapids 2 here [at the America First Field] and the hospitality has been brilliant in Salt Lake City.”