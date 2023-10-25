“It was a good game, they are a very good side” Powell explained. “We've watched quite a bit of them, they’re a good technical side, with good pace around the pitch.

“First-half, we had a few first teamers, which did help, but in terms of what we want to do - we didn't get much time to work with some of the players, but they're good enough players to give information to.

“So the team kind of gelled well in the first-half after not being able to work with many of the players for too long and we created a lot of attacking situations, so it was pleasing.”

Indeed, the side had the likes of Remi Matthews, Naouirou Ahamada, Malcolm Ebiowei and Matheus França involved in the squad, with the latter two scoring in the first half.

Check out their goals below in the highlights!