The Scotland U21 international moved on loan to the German second tier side back in August and was immediately involved in the first three games he was eligible for in the league.

He made three appearances off the bench before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee against Eintracht Braunschweig in early September.

Following surgery for the injury, he underwent surgery and recovery and made his first appearance off the bench for Die Kiezkicker after being out for 261 days (eight months and 18 days).

