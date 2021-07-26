Palace will enter an Under-21s team in the tournament for the first time, and will face Sutton United, AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth.

The Under-23s will kick-start their season at home to Leeds United on August 16th and end with a clash against Leicester City, also at home.

21/22 is Palace's first season in the Premier League 2 after the lads earned promotion via the play-offs last season.

This means many of their games will be played in the evening, and that the Eagles will face new opponents such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Selected Academy matches will be broadcast live through Palace TV+, which you can find out more about here.

Further broadcast tickets and any ticketing information will be shared in due course.

All fixture details are subject to change and all kick-offs are listed in UK time.

Papa John's trophy fixtures

31st August: Sutton United, 19:30 (A)

5th October: AFC Wimbledon, 19:45 (A)

16th November: Portsmouth, 19:45 (A)

Under-23s fixtures

August

16th: Leeds United, 19:00 (H) 20th: Arsenal, 19:00 (A) 27th: Everton, 19:00 (H)

September

13th: Leicester City, 19:00 (A) 18th: Manchester City, 15:00 (A) 24th: West Ham United, 19:00 (A)

October

1st: Tottenham Hotspur, 13:00 (H) 15th: Brighton & Hove Albion, 19:00 (A) 22nd: Derby County, 19:00 (A)

November

1st: Blackburn Rovers, 13:00 (A) 7th: Chelsea, 13:00 (A) 20th: Liverpool, 13:00 (A) 26th: Manchester United, 19:00 (A)

December

6th: West Ham United, 13:00 (H) 20th: Derby County, 19:00 (H)

January

10th: Everton, 19:00 (A) 17th: Chelsea, 19:00 (H) 24th: Liverpool, 19:00 (H)

February

7th: Tottenham Hotspur, 12:00 (A) 21st: Manchester United, 19:00 (H) 28th: Brighton & Hove Albion, 19:00 (H)

March

14th: Manchester City, 19:00 (H) 21st: Arsenal, 19:00 (H)

April

4th: Leeds United, 19:00 (A) 25th: Blackburn, 19:00 (A)

May

2nd: Leicester City, 19:00 (H)