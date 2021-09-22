I’ve recently taken on the Head Coach role with the Under-23s after spending pre-season with the first-team. The last few weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind, but we’re starting to implement our approach.

In summer, Shaun [Derry] and I went across the road to support the new manager. We have a good knowledge of the players – particularly the Academy lads – and a good knowledge of the club. We gave the manager all the information we have on which Academy players could play where and who was ready to step up, so he could focus on other things like recruitment, his style of play, ideas, culture and methodology.

He was already aware of most - if not all - of the players when he came through the door and was also very aware of the club’s DNA.