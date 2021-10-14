Eze features for the first time this season, the next stage of his rehabilitation after long-term injury has kept him out of action since the end of last season.

He starts in midfield alongside Nya Kirby and Malachi Boateng, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Street and David Omilabu making up the attack.

Eze is not the only first-team name to feature for Paddy McCarthy’s young side, with Nathaniel Clyne and Martin Kelly also gaining valuable minutes.

The Eagles are looking to make it three home wins on the bounce, after beating Derby County in a dramatic five-goal thriller at Pride Park last time out.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Clyne, O’Brien, Kelly, Adaramola, M. Boateng, Kirby, Eze, Rak-Sakyi, Omilabu, Street.

Subs: Webber (GK), Banks, Baghuelou, Gordon, Wells-Morrison.

Palace fans have the chance to see Eze feature for Paddy McCarthy’s side by subscribing to Palace TV+, which will have full LIVE coverage of the fixture from the club’s new Academy facility.