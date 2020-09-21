A Scott Banks brace seemed to have ensured the game would finish 2-2, but Kian Flanagan and the Baggies' Cheikh Diaby each netted in the final minutes to round-off an eventful meeting in dramatic fashion.

Added to that, first-teamers Christian Benteke and Martin Kelly joined the lads, with Ryan Inniss, Sam Woods and new Academy signing Alfie Matthews also featuring.

The Eagles hit the post, clipped the bar and were awarded a penalty - and West Brom made for smart, challenging opponents.

There's a lot to watch, and you can enjoy it all for free now via Palace TV.

To watch these highlights and see how the Eagles fared in their first Premier League 2 match, click on the video below!

READ NEXT: Crystal Palace Academy makes five signings