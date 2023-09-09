The 17-year-old last weekend put pen-to-paper on professional terms with her parent club Chelsea before joining the Eagles on loan for the rest of the season.

The news made international headlines and capped a summer in which Potter, a box-to-box midfielder of fierce focus and drive, captained England to the semi-finals of the UEFA U17s Euros in Estonia.

Potter could be in line to make her Palace – and professional – debut against Durham Women on Sunday at the VBS Community Stadium (12:00 BST kick-off). There will also be a pre-match programme of family fun and activities from 11:00.

Speaking to Palace TV, Potter smiled: “It’s been really good so far. I’ve really enjoyed it, getting to know new people and the surroundings. I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be able to make history, but it just motivates me to keep pushing on and hopefully it will be helpful for others looking to do it as well.

“It’s been different [coming to Palace], but it’s good for me not only as a player, but also as a person. It will help me a lot to become more mature and it’s good to just be around new people in new surroundings.

“I’d say I’m a very hard-working player who gives it their all and works their socks off. I’m really passionate in everything I do and I always like to give my best.”