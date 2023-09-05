The Eagles secured an eye-catching 2-1 win over Birmingham City at the weekend, captain Aimee Everett and new signing Araya Dennis securing their first Palace goals to seal victory at St Andrew’s.

Now, Palace will be looking to build on their unbeaten start to 2023/24 when they take on Durham at our new home, Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium.

Last time out, a spectacular opening party – with giant games, face-painting and giveaways – was matched by scenes on the pitch, as Elise Hughes’ 102nd-minute header secured a well-earned point against league favourites Reading.

Kaminski said after the game: “To the fans: thank you for coming out. You’ve made this place feel like home. When we scored, the place erupted, and it was a great feeling and a great moment for the players, who’ll want to repeat it for you, week after week.”