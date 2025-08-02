Having beaten the likes of Millwall and Crawley in London fixtures, last weekend, the Eagles soared to Austria, touching down in Linz before journeying onwards to Windischgarsten, a mountain spa town and our base for training the week.

The seven days not only took in two double-headers against Bundesliga opposition – two 60-minute matches on Tuesday against Mainz 05, and two 90-minute games on Friday vs FC Augsburg – but also plenty of team bonding, as well.

From goalkeepers golfing, to top-tier open training sessions – as well as some beautiful hits of the ball, and a clever skill or two – sit back and enjoy the best of the behind-the-scenes Palace TV videos from this week in Austria.