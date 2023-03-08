She married in England, expressing her passion for photography by taking pictures of her children playing football, a sport she didn't follow.

But one day she asked her son Martin, then aged six, what he wanted to do for his birthday. He wanted to go to Selhurst Park.

“I never realised when I eventually had to go to the match what a magical world it was,” Money told Palace TV in an interview for International Women’s Day (in 2022). “It was like a new world had opened up to me. It was just people and families and colour and joy. The smell of hotdogs, people selling scarves and souvenirs. It was like I’d gone into this magical world I didn’t even know existed.

“I watched all this action going on the pitch and it was so beautiful, like ballet. My eyes were clicking. When the goalkeeper went to pick up the ball, surrounded by [players] and just rose above it, in my head I was going: click, click. It was beautiful. In that magical moment, you click and have it there [in a photograph].

“I said: ‘Right, I’m coming back here again.’”

Money was resolved to return, but couldn’t get through to club staff to secure a photographers’ pass. She had no employer or demonstrable professional experience, but went in person to Selhurst regardless.

There she met then-manager Bert Head who, exasperated with Money’s efforts to get in, soon allowed her a pass.