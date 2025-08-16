From dramatic comebacks to historic competition debuts, ahead of Sunday's trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, we take a look back at just five of Palace's best first-day fixtures – for a variety of reasons!

1992/93 v Blackburn (H)

Palace were one of the 22 founding members of the Premier League – and our first game in the competition was a thrilling 3-3 draw at Selhurst Park, back in August 1992.

The high-scoring affair was a game of two striking narratives. For Palace, Mark Bright scored our first Premier League goal, in what would prove his final goal for the club – a powerful header that served as a fitting farewell for a club legend.

Meanwhile, for the visitors, a brace from a young Alan Shearer gave a clear glimpse of a record-breaking career that was only just beginning.