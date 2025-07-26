Following a commanding performance and victory, sealed in style with goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ebere Eze and Daniel Muñoz, the manager told Palace TV: “Pre-season is going really well.

"The players are doing really well, very ambitious, with a great work ethic. Now it's important for us to get back into the rhythm, into the patterns and how we want to play, because all the players have been arriving on different days.

“The internationals had a few days more off. Chris Richards will join us for the Austrian camp because he played the [Gold Cup] final with the USA. Marc [Guéhi] had a very small injury, but he also will train with us on Sunday, Eddie Nketiah’s the same. We don't want to take any risks.

“But I’m really pleased with the performance today. The players did well, scored nice goals, created many chances, next clean sheet, so yes, I think we are on track.”

The Eagles now head to a training camp in Austria where they will play four more matches –against FSV Mainz 05 (2 x 60-minute games) on Tuesday, 29th July (13:00 and 14:20 BST) and FC Augsburg (2 x 90-minute games) on Friday, 1st August (15:00 and 17:00) – as we ramp up to the new campaign. All four games will be shown LIVE on Palace TV+.