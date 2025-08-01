On looking back on last season as a whole…

It was a tough start and it showed that when you stick together, when you stay together, when you support each other and you’re never losing your belief and never losing your work ethic, that you can achieve big goals even when you're struggling in parts of the season.

Of course it was a great ending, lifting the first trophy for Crystal Palace, playing two games at Wembley with almost 40,000 Palace fans there, and then even the end with the parade at Selhurst, and seeing all these happy faces, and everybody was enjoying this time… it was really a great season.

But it's always when you think things keep going on their own, you have to learn a hard lesson: it's always you have to prove yourself, you have to improve, you have to work hard to get to the same level again, but we want to be better than last season, therefore we have to invest, we have to work hard.

But also big credit to the lads, they're really doing well in training, very ambitious, great spirit again, and so yeah I think we are on track.

On the Community Shield at Wembley…

When you have the chance to win silverware, then go for it – and we will go for it.

We’re facing the [league] champions and we’re facing a team really buying big players, high-quality players, but yes it's a great challenge and we're looking forward to the game, Wembley again.

We have great memories of Wembley and we’re looking forward to it. We will be ready and I think it's the same with Liverpool. I don't expect they will be in the best possible shape but it’s the same with us at the beginning of the season, and we will go for winning the next trophy.

If you have the chance to win two trophies within three months, let's go for it!