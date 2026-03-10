Crystal Palace Under-18s travel to Villa Park TONIGHT (Tuesday, 10th March, 18:00 GMT) for our first Youth Cup quarter-final in over 15 years, watch the game below!
HOW CAN I WATCH THE GAME LIVE?
The game kicks off on Tuesday, 10th March at 18:00 GMT at Villa Park and will be broadcast live on the official Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel – embedded above!
CAN'T WATCH LIVE?
If you can’t catch it live, supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and extended reaction published shortly after full-time on our Academy news section and Palace TV+. Highlights will also be available on Palace TV+.
You can also stay updated via the official Crystal Palace App, which delivers goal alerts and key match notifications straight to your phone. Live Opta stats on the app will keep you informed throughout the game.
Even before kick-off and after the final whistle, you can access previews, reaction, and video content all in one place, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action.
BE THERE IN PERSON:
Tickets are on sale now via Aston Villa’s website (50p transaction fee applies for online and phone sales):
- Adults: £5
- Under-18s: £2
Important Information:
- All tickets are digital; no collections available.
- Tickets appear in the Aston Villa app and can be downloaded to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet.
- Print-at-home tickets are available on request.
- Tickets are non-refundable.
- Aston Villa manage sales for both home and away supporters. No segregation; visiting fans can purchase seats in available on-sale blocks.
Match Details
Aston Villa U18s v Crystal Palace U18s
- Tuesday, 10th March
- 18:00 GMT
- FA Youth Cup quarter-final
- Villa Park
- Watch LIVE on the official Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel
- Buy tickets HERE