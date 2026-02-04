The Norway international was announced as the Eagles' third addition of the winter transfer window on Monday (2nd February), and got straight down to work with Oliver Glasner's sqaud on Wednesday at Copers Cope, ahead of our crunch Premier League match away to Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

The 25-year-old – donning his new No. 22 – greeted his new teammates, including Yeremy Pino – whom he revealed in his first Palace TV interview he had met before during their time in Spain's La Liga – and got straight down to work, with fellow new signing Evann Guessand also settling into life in South London.

Check out the best of the video footage above, and the top Strand Larsen 'day one' photos below!