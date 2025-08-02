The Eagles will face a third trip to Wembley this calendar year – with additional tickets available to Members and Season Ticket holders – for the match, which will pit the FA Cup holders Palace against the Premier League champions Liverpool with another trophy on the line.

And Lacroix says Palace’s week-long training camp in the Austrian Alps – which encompassed two sets of two matches against Bundesliga opposition – has proved ample preparation.

“I think it was a really good week because we played two good games [against Mainz 05 and Augsburg],” Lacroix told Palace TV. “We got also 90 minutes, which is really important for the next big game: the final of the Community Shield.

“I feel like we are ready, and we showed it again today. We showed that we are ready to run, we are ready to score, and we are ready for this final, so I think everyone is happy, and myself also.