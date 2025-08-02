Maxence Lacroix says Crystal Palace’s week-long training camp in Austria will stand them in good stead for the tough tests to come – with the FA Community Shield match against Liverpool set to kick-off our 2025/26 season in earnest in a week’s time.
The Eagles will face a third trip to Wembley this calendar year – with additional tickets available to Members and Season Ticket holders – for the match, which will pit the FA Cup holders Palace against the Premier League champions Liverpool with another trophy on the line.
And Lacroix says Palace’s week-long training camp in the Austrian Alps – which encompassed two sets of two matches against Bundesliga opposition – has proved ample preparation.
“I think it was a really good week because we played two good games [against Mainz 05 and Augsburg],” Lacroix told Palace TV. “We got also 90 minutes, which is really important for the next big game: the final of the Community Shield.
“I feel like we are ready, and we showed it again today. We showed that we are ready to run, we are ready to score, and we are ready for this final, so I think everyone is happy, and myself also.
Like I said last time, ‘Wembley will shake’—Maxence Lacroix
“It’s really good to play against other teams, and especially teams not from England, because we are going to play Europe this year and we will play against other teams from other countries. This is a good test for us, and we showed that we can be competitive and we are good also against any teams.
“I enjoyed the week. I come here every year. When I was at Wolfsburg, I was also coming here. It's always a pleasure to come here. It's nice weather and nice landscape.”
Looking ahead to a return to Wembley, Lacroix smiled: “I’m really excited, because it's always special to play at Wembley – especially with our fans.
“Like I said last time, ‘Wembley will shake’ – and I hope and I guess we will go again to win this trophy.”