The defender was once again an eye-catching performer for the Eagles who, a week after holding Premier League winners Liverpool at Wembley, followed it up with a clean sheet and 0-0 draw against Club World Cup winners Chelsea,

Defensive solidity was the basis for Palace’s competitive start to the 2025/26 Premier League season – and Lacroix now is looking forward to our Conference League play-off round first-leg against Fredrikstad in SE25 this Thursday (21st August), for which tickets are on sale to all Members and Season Ticket holders.

“I think for us, it's a good result,” Lacroix told Palace TV, following Sunday's stalemate at Stamford Bridge. “We’ve could won this game with the free-kick of Ebs, but yeah, I think we'll be happy with this one point.

"We have a big week, so I think it's the best way to prepare for the European game.

“[The Conference League match] will be the first one at Palace, so I think it's going to be good. I hope everyone will be there and enjoy the time together!”