Following Sunday’s draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, next up for Crystal Palace is an assignment in European football at Selhurst Park – and Maxence Lacroix cannot wait.
The defender was once again an eye-catching performer for the Eagles who, a week after holding Premier League winners Liverpool at Wembley, followed it up with a clean sheet and 0-0 draw against Club World Cup winners Chelsea,
Defensive solidity was the basis for Palace’s competitive start to the 2025/26 Premier League season – and Lacroix now is looking forward to our Conference League play-off round first-leg against Fredrikstad in SE25 this Thursday (21st August), for which tickets are on sale to all Members and Season Ticket holders.
“I think for us, it's a good result,” Lacroix told Palace TV, following Sunday's stalemate at Stamford Bridge. “We’ve could won this game with the free-kick of Ebs, but yeah, I think we'll be happy with this one point.
"We have a big week, so I think it's the best way to prepare for the European game.
“[The Conference League match] will be the first one at Palace, so I think it's going to be good. I hope everyone will be there and enjoy the time together!”
We showed today that we are together, and this is our strength—Maxence Lacroix
Palace could consider themselves unfortunate not to have gone ahead in the first-half against Chelsea after Ebere Eze’s free-kick was chalked off by VAR, who judged Marc Guéhi to be too close to the defensive wall.
“For me it was a goal,” Lacroix said. “But the referee checked... and he said that it's going to be ‘no goal’. So yeah, we have to respect it and we have to keep pushing like we did.
“I think this is also great character: we can show that, even when things are against us, we keep our heads on the field.
“We had chances – what we have to do better is to finish them! But yeah, I think this performance will show a good season for us, and we’ll try to keep pushing.
“We are strong at the back because we are together, but it's not only the defenders, I think it's all the players on the pitch. We showed today that we are together, and this is our strength.”